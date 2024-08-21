Motorcyclist killed in crash with Mustang on Southside

A 59-year-old motorcyclist was struck and killed on Tucson's south side overnight.

According to a TPD news release, Joe Don Harwell was riding his 2024 Harley Davidson eastbound on Valencia Road at around midnight when he was struck by the 18-year-old driver of a Ford Mustang making a left turn onto South Tucson Blvd from westbound Valencia.

Harwell died at the scene, the news release said. TPD determined the driver of the Mustang was not impaired at the time. Harwell was not wearing his helmet, but he did have the appropriate motorcycle endorsement, the news release said.

Detectives are working to figure out the phase of the traffic lights at the time of the crash.

