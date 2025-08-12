Motorcyclist killed in collision near East Valencia Road

TUCSON, AZ — A 64-year-old motorcyclist died Monday morning following a collision on East Valencia Road.

According to the Tucson Police Department, officers from Operations Division South and the Tucson Fire Department responded to the scene around 7 a.m. on August 11. Crews found a man suffering from severe injuries after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle.

Despite immediate life-saving measures by medics, the motorcyclist, identified as James Richard Forshey, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic detectives say Forshey’s 2001 Harley Davidson traveled westbound in the median lane when it collided with a Dodge Journey station wagon, which was turning north into a private driveway.

Police say the driver and passengers in the Dodge remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. An officer from the Impaired Driving Enforcement Unit determined the driver was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time.

Toxicology results for Forshey will be determined through medical records. Investigators also confirmed Forshey was not wearing a helmet.

Detectives said the Dodge driver’s failure to yield to oncoming traffic during the left-hand turn was a primary contributing factor in the crash.

No charges or citations have been issued at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

