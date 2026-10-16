Motorcyclist killed after driver runs red light at Drexel and South Palo Verde Roads, sheriff says

TUCSON — A motorcyclist is dead after being struck by a driver who ran a red light early Thursday morning, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

The crash happened at the intersection of Drexel and South Palo Verde Roads.

George Edward Doyle, 61, was riding a motorcycle when he was hit by 23-year-old Carlos Sandoval. Deputies say Sandoval failed to stop at a red light and may have been speeding.

Doyle was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Sandoval is facing charges for his role in the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

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