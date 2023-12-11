Motorcyclist involved in Midtown collision in November dies over the weekend

A motorcyclist involved in a collision in Midtown late last month died from his injuries in hospital over the weekend.

Michael J. Brennan was riding his motorcycle south on North Dodge Boulevard, shortly after 10 p.m. on Nov. 30, when he struck a raised median at the intersection of Dodge and East Seneca Street, according to a Tucson Police Department news release.

Brennan was not wearing a helmet, the news release said. TPD determined he was impaired at the time.

Brennan was transported to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. TPD was notified of his death on Dec. 9.