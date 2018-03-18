Motorcyclist has serious injuries after crashing into van, Cardinal and Valencia

Brandi Walker
7:05 PM, Mar 17, 2018
33 mins ago
GOOGLE MAPS

TUCSON, Ariz. - A motorcyclist has serious injuries after a collision with a van Saturday evening around 6:30 p.m.

Deputy Cody Gress with the Pima County Sheriff's Department says the motorcyclist was headed eastbound on Valencia and t-boned a van that was turning left onto Valencia Rd. from Cardinal Ave.

At least one passenger from the van was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

According to PCSD, there are major traffic restrictions near around the intersection.

Avoid the area if possible.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top