TUCSON, Ariz. - A motorcyclist has serious injuries after a collision with a van Saturday evening around 6:30 p.m.

Deputy Cody Gress with the Pima County Sheriff's Department says the motorcyclist was headed eastbound on Valencia and t-boned a van that was turning left onto Valencia Rd. from Cardinal Ave.

At least one passenger from the van was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

According to PCSD, there are major traffic restrictions near around the intersection.

Avoid the area if possible.