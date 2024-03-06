Watch Now
Motorcyclist dies in Midtown after being struck by a vehicle on Aviation Highway

Faith Abercrombie
Posted at 10:28 AM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 12:28:36-05

A motorcyclist is dead after being hit by a car on East Aviation Parkway Tuesday morning.

37-year-old Chirag Lilabhai Patel was riding eastbound on a blue Yamaha motorcycle when he attempted to make a left turn at about 8 a.m. onto the eastbound 22nd Street ramp, according to a news release from Tucson Police Department.

While making the turn, Patel was struck by a 2010 Toyota Corolla heading westbound.

Witnesses told police that Patel was turning left on a green arrow and the Corolla ran a red light, according to the news release.

The driver of the Corolla, a 27-year-old female, stopped after the collision and cooperated with the investigation.

Patel was transported to Banner University Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The driver was transported to a local hospital where she was treated for minor injuries, the news release said.

Officers determined the driver was not impaired at the time of the collision. Patel was wearing his helmet and had the proper motorcycle endorsement on his license, the news release said.

