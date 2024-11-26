Motorcyclist dies in hospital days after crashing on Southside

A motorcyclist who crashed his motorcycle on Tucson's south side earlier this month died from his injuries in hospital late last week.

Dylon Anderson was riding southbound on South Alvernon Way near East Irvington Road on Nov. 15, when he lost control of his motorcycle and laid it down, according to a news release from the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Anderson was not wearing a helmet at the time, the news release said.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash at about 4:42 p.m. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment where he died from his injuries on Nov. 22, the news release said.