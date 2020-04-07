Motorcyclist dies in crash near west side

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened Sunday on the west side.

Police say officers were called out to the area of Speedway Boulevard and Greasewood Avenue for a report about a crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger car.

Upon arrival Tucson Fire crews were on scene rendering aid tot he motorcycle passenger. It was determined that the driver of the motorcycle 26-year-old Joseph Javier Snyder had died at the scene.

TFD took the passenger to Banner University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Detective determined Snyder was riding his motorcycle eastbound on Speedway with his passenger riding on the back.

Witnesses told detective that Snyder had disregarded a red light and collided with a 2018 Volkswagen Passat that was southbound on Greasewood.

The driver of the Volkswagen stopped and stayed on scene.

DUI officers determined the driver was not impaired during the time of the crash.

Roadway evidence shows speed does appear to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges or citations have been issued at this time.