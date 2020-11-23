Motorcyclist dies in crash involving semi-tractor trailer and truck in Marana

MARANA, Ariz. — Marana police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle, a semi-tractor trailer, and a truck Monday.

Officers responded to the area of 11800 block of West Marana Road near Interstate 10 for a report of a crash, MPD says. Upon arrival, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the motorcyclist has not been released at this time.

No other injuries were reported and the drivers of the other vehicles stayed on the scene.

The area will be closed off until further notice.

The investigation remains ongoing.