Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Motorcyclist dies in crash involving semi-tractor trailer and truck in Marana

items.[0].image.alt
Google Maps
Marana police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and semi-tractor trailer, and a truck Monday.
crash.PNG
Posted at 4:07 PM, Nov 23, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-23 18:13:35-05

MARANA, Ariz. — Marana police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle, a semi-tractor trailer, and a truck Monday.

Officers responded to the area of 11800 block of West Marana Road near Interstate 10 for a report of a crash, MPD says. Upon arrival, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the motorcyclist has not been released at this time.

No other injuries were reported and the drivers of the other vehicles stayed on the scene.

The area will be closed off until further notice.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

STREAMING 24/7