Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Motorcyclist dies from injuries in hospital following Eastside crash with truck

Tucson Police vehicle
Megan Meier
An adult male pedestrian was killed in a Sunday night hit-and-run, according to TPD.
Tucson Police vehicle
Posted

A 60-year-old motorcyclist died from his injuries in hospital after being struck by a pickup truck on Tucson's east side, Saturday.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, Raymond Gordon Brown Jr. was traveling by motorcycle north on North Pantano, just south of East Speedway, when he came to a sudden stop.

A 2019 Toyota Tundra, also traveling northbound, directly behind the motorcyclist, failed to stop and struck Brown. TPD believes that a dog being walked on a leash may have stepped into the roadway prior to the crash, the news release said.

Brown was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. TPD was notified on Sunday that he had died from his injuries.

Brown was not wearing a helmet, the news release said. The driver of the Tundra was not impaired at the time, TPD said. He was issued a civil citation for failure to control his speed, the news release said.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Videos

Arizona Basketball: Chasing the Championship
Find the stories in your neighborhood