Motorcyclist dies from injuries in hospital following Eastside crash with truck

A 60-year-old motorcyclist died from his injuries in hospital after being struck by a pickup truck on Tucson's east side, Saturday.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, Raymond Gordon Brown Jr. was traveling by motorcycle north on North Pantano, just south of East Speedway, when he came to a sudden stop.

A 2019 Toyota Tundra, also traveling northbound, directly behind the motorcyclist, failed to stop and struck Brown. TPD believes that a dog being walked on a leash may have stepped into the roadway prior to the crash, the news release said.

Brown was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. TPD was notified on Sunday that he had died from his injuries.

Brown was not wearing a helmet, the news release said. The driver of the Tundra was not impaired at the time, TPD said. He was issued a civil citation for failure to control his speed, the news release said.