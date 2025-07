A 54-year-old Green Valley man died after being ejected from his motorcycle on Interstate 19, Sunday morning.

According to a social media post from Santa Rita Fire District, the crash occurred when the man struck a guardrail on southbound Interstate 19, near the Esperanza Boulevard exit.

Santa Rita paramedics attempted lifesaving efforts, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved.

The investigation is ongoing.