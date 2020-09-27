Motorcyclist dies after crash near Flowing Wells and Wetmore

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a motorcycle crash that happened near northwest side Saturday evening.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Flowing Wells and Wetmore roads around 9:45 p.m. for a crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle, according to PCSD.

Investigation shows the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Wetmore when an SUV making a left turn collided with the motorcycle.

The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to PCSD. The motorcyclist has been identified as 23-year-old Jonathan Martinez. The passenger of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No further details were released.

The investigation is ongoing.