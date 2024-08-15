Watch Now
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with jeep in Marana Wednesday

Marana Police Department
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with another vehicle on West Ina Road at the Interstate 10 interchange Wednesday.

According to Marana Police, 42-year-old Russell Grimm was heading east on his Harley at about 6:07 p.m., accelerating through the eastbound Interstate 10 Frontage Road and West Ina Road, when he collided with the driver of a Jeep Cherokee heading west on Ina.

Grimm had the green light. The driver of the jeep had a red light, according to Marana PD.

Northwest Fire District attempted life-saving measures on Grimm, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No citations or arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

