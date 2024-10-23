Motorcyclist dead after crash on Tucson's southwest side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a vehicle on Tucson's southwest side Wednesday afternoon, according to Tucson Police Department.

TPD says officers were called to the intersection of West Valencia Road and South Oak Tree Drive a little after 12:45 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. The motorcyclist, an adult man, was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead, according to police.

No additional details have been released. TPD says an investigation is underway.