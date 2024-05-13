Motorcycle crash on road to Mt. Lemmon results in 21-year-old woman's death

A motorcycle crash on the road to Mt. Lemmon resulted in the death of a 21-year-old woman Friday.

According to a news release from Pima County Sheriff's Department, the motorcycle was heading south on Catalina Highway at around 8:30 p.m. when it struck a guardrail while negotiating a turn at milepost 5.

The driver of the motorcycle received minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The passenger, 21-year-old Mia Valencia, was ejected from the motorcycle and landed down an embankment. She died at the scene, the news release said.

The investigation is ongoing.