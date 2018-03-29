Motorcycle crash causes closures for Golf Links and Swan

TUCSON, Ariz. - A motorcycle crash is causing road closures for Golf Links Rd. and Swan Rd.

Tucson Police say injuries are possibly life-threatening.

Westbound travel is closed for Golf Links at Swan and all northbound travel is closed for Swan Road.

According to TPD, traffic is not allowed to exit Davis Monthan AFB onto Swan.

These traffic restrictions are expected to be in place for several hours.

Avoid the area if possible.