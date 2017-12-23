Motorcycle crash blocks road on Cortaro near I-10

Brandi Walker
11:45 AM, Dec 23, 2017
TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A motorcycle crash on Cortaro near Interstate 10 in from of WalMart has blocked the road Saturday morning.

Delays are expected until around 12:45 p.m. Marana police ask people to use alternate routes if possible.

