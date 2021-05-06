MOTHER'S DAY: Fun events designed with moms in mind

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — What better way to show mom how much she is valued than to spend the day with her, making new memories that can be cherished for a lifetime? Brunch is always a good option and there are plenty of places throughout the area offering Mother's Day Brunch specials for dine-in or take-out.

Cards and flowers are also appreciated, though flowers are very pricey this year.

A day spent together, doing something a bit different, could be priceless! Below are a few suggestions we came up with. To add an idea to this list, send us a few details and a link to the website or a Facebook page via email to share@kgun9.com.

Mother's Day Tea at the Lavender Farm

Don your most beautiful hat and bring your mom to a Mother's Day Tea at the Lavender Farm!



Sunday, May 9, 11 AM – 1 PM

Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm

1221 N Rancho Robles Rd, Oracle, AZ

lifeundertheoakslavenderfarm.com

Desert Treasures Community Mother's Day Flea Market

Featuring a huge outdoor sale, Buck Helton Concert, Erika's Raspados, American Asian, Hot Pops Kettle Korn, and more!



Sunday, May 9, 10 AM – 7 PM

Desert Treasures Flea Market

9975 N Casa Grande Hwy., Marana AZ

stayhappening.com

All About the Mom at Color Me Mine

Paint with mom on Mother's Day! Reservations are for 2 hours. $8 covers one studio fee. $8 each additional painter plus your choice of pottery on Mother's Day. Mom's studio fee is free.



Sunday, May 9, 12 PM – 6 PM

Color Me Mine (Park Place Mall)

5870 E. Broadway Blvd. #268, Tucson, AZ

tucson.colormemine.com

Mother's Day Workshop at Anders Ruff

AR Workshop® Tucson is a boutique DIY studio that offers hands-on classes for creating custom, charming home decor from raw materials. Join an instructor-led workshop where you can make custom wood plank signs, framed signs, canvas pillows, round signs, lazy susans, centerpiece boxes, canvas tote bags, and more! (see website for pricing options) Use PROMO CODE MOMSKIDS21 for FREE 10x10 youth project. Register in advance, only 15 seats available.



Sunday, May 9, 2 PM – 5 PM

Anders Ruff

7119 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ

arworkshop.com

Second Sundays Mother's Day Brunch Bike Ride

Featuring a west side slow roll through the barrios!



Sunday, May 9, 10 AM – 12 PM

Ward 1 City Council Office

940 W Alameda St, Tucson, AZ

stayhappening.com

One Team Mother's Day Scavenger Hunt

Take a fun and educational trip around beautiful downtown Tucson while surveying an eclectic array of art and shops against a backdrop of stunning formations! Self-guided to play at your own convenience. (pricing starts at $49.99 per team)

