Mother’s Day flower sales seeing a rise in prices

TUCSON, Ariz. — Mother’s Day is two days away and folks are buying gifts and making plans to celebrate, but you might have noticed higher flower prices.

“We have a lot of costs right now,” said Don Coleman, an owner of Mayfield Florist.

Coleman says prices have definitely gone up.

“I mean it’s labor, locally. It’s hard to hire people. The fact that we can’t get product from Columbia and Ecuador, and plus California and all their rules. Our prices have gone up significantly,” said Coleman.

Coleman explained there have been major shortages throughout the industry. And in Tucson, demand has gone up from last year. To give some perspective, in 2020 Mayfield Florist even saw increased sales - especially for Mother’s Day.

“Last year, we were delivering arrangements on Thursday just because we’re so overwhelmed. Now they want it on Sunday and Saturday. And I'm like, I don’t have the capacity, I don’t have the drivers, I don’t have the designers, so we’re doing our best,” said Coleman.

With limited supply and a limited crew, Coleman says he give big kudos to his staff who keeps the business running as best as they can under the weight of the current demand.

“To make sure that people’s love is conveyed. The people that I have here right now are going into the trenches for us and for those moms out there that they want to have something for Mother’s Day. So we’re doing it as fast as we can, as quick as we can,” said Coleman.