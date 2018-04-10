Mothers Against Drunk Driving holds candlelight vigil

TUCSON, Ariz. - Mothers Against Drunk Driving will hold a candlelight vigil to honor all of the people killed in drunk driving accidents in the past year.

They're hosting the vigil Saturday, April 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Brandi Fenton Memorial Park.

Attendees are encouraged to bring pictures of loved ones killed by drunk drivers, and say a few words about them if they want.

MADD of Southern Arizona said events like this help them help spread awareness of the problem and get them closer to a reality in which there are no more victims.