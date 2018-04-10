Mothers Against Drunk Driving holds candlelight vigil

Brooke Long
3:21 PM, Apr 10, 2018
M.A.D.D. Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. - Mothers Against Drunk Driving will hold a candlelight vigil to honor all of the people killed in drunk driving accidents in the past year. 

They're hosting the vigil Saturday, April 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Brandi Fenton Memorial Park.

Attendees are encouraged to bring pictures of loved ones killed by drunk drivers, and say a few words about them if they want.

MADD of Southern Arizona said events like this help them help spread awareness of the problem and get them closer to a reality in which there are no more victims. 

 

