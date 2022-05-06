Mother speaks out after her son's life-changing collision

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "He's not the same," Jamie Martin, the mother of Ryan Martin said. "He's not the same son that I had before."

On May 5, 2021, Ryan Martin was coming home from work when a suspected drunk driver hit his vehicle.

"My heart broke," Jamie said when she heard the news of the collision. "I started crying and I got really nervous."

Ryan was hospitalized for a few days and then began the long road to recovery. The once healthy 20-year-old now had to learn how to walk again among other things.

"It was very uncomfortable for him," Jamie said. "For three months he slept downstairs in a recliner because of the position for the pelvis. He couldn't lay flat comfortably."

It wasn't just the physical challenges, but mental ones as well.

"He's angry all the time," Jamie said. "He has real bad nightmares, like he'll wake up sweating in a panic. He says that he sees headlights coming towards him."

The family wants Ryan's case to be a reminder to all before you get behind the wheel.

"Everyone is impacted by everything you decide to do with yourself," Jamie said.

