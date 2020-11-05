Mother continues seeking information in son's murder after 5 years

TUCSON, Ariz. - Zachary Corbut was like many 20-year-olds. He loved being outside, playing sports, and cracking jokes, even when his mom didn't understand them.

“Sometime -- his humor -- I didn’t get, and that frustrated him," said Ann Corbut, Zachary's mother.

Zachary was born and raised in Houston, Texas. He moved to Tucson to attend high school, opting to stay after graduation.

In 2015, Zachary was living in a home in the 1600 block of E. Grant. On the night of Oct. 13, 2015, Zachary was murdered.

“There was a home invasion, it started as a home invasion. There was a group of men or a group of people that came in from the back and entered the house and Zach had two roommates and the first roommate they knocked him out, pistol-whipped him and then the other roommate he was in his room and heard some commotion and was also pistol-whipped and apparently Zach was in his room and he came out and he was shot," said Ann Corbut.

Corbut was living in Houston at the time. She told KGUN9 she received a call she never expected in the early hours of October 14, 2015.

“It was the next day, like I said we lived in Houston and got a call at 3 in the morning on the 14th and it was the detective and I answered the phone and he had to tell me that Zach had been killed," said Corbut.

Corbut said her son's case quickly went cold.

“It was awful," she said.

A few years ago the Pima County Attorney's Office set up a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of an individual or individuals responsible for the death of Zach.

That thousand dollar reward still stands today.

“I pray, I try to focus on the positive things in my life, and knowing that some day we’ll be reunited," she said.

Ann said that although she knows she won't get her blue-eyed boy back, she's hopeful someone will come forward to helpful information.

Anyone with information on who killed Zach is being urged to call 88-CRIME.