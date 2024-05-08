Mother, boyfriend accused of 1st-degree murder following boy's death

The guardians of an 11-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of child abuse and first-degree murder after the boy was found dead in a north-side home.

Tucson Police responded to reports of an unresponsive child in the 900 block of East Limberlost Drive in November of 2023. Tucson Fire notified officers upon arrival that the boy was dead, according to a news release from TPD.

Detectives from TPD's Child Physical Abuse Unit were briefed on the findings and condition of the home, the news release said. Detectives responded to the home to continue the investigation.

Detectives learned that the child suffered from numerous medical conditions and was dependent on care from his guardians: his mother, 33-year-old Ariel Lea Horn and her boyfriend, 29-year-old Charles Jackson McClellan, Jr.

The boy had extensive lesions on his lower body and had developed sepsis as a result, according to the autopsy. The sores were attributed to not receiving proper medical care and alleged neglect from McClellan and Horn, the news release said.

Detectives also found evidence of extensive fentanyl use in the home, the news release said.

On May 1, McClellan and Horn were located and arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.