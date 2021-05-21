Moth-like insects becoming nuisance in riverside communities

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Officials in two cities along the Arizona-Nevada border say moth-like insects that thrive along the river are becoming a nuisance.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is planning a series of water reductions from a dam on the Colorado River to dry out caddisfly eggs and larvae to reduce the insects' population. Officials in Bullhead City, Arizona, and Laughlin, Nevada, say the insects are hurting businesses and visitors.

The first water reduction is scheduled over four hours Monday. The Bureau of Reclamation is encouraging residents and businesses to use the low water levels to work on docks. The releases won't affect overall power generation in the Colorado River system.

