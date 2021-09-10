Watch
'Mortally wounded' mountain lion found near Glenn and Craycroft, AZGFD investigating

Posted at 3:08 PM, Sep 10, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Game and Fish Department recovered a "mortally wounded" mountain lion near Glenn and Craycroft Friday morning.

According to Public Information Officer Mark Hart, the mountain lion was humanely euthanized after it was determined that the animal was unlikely to survive due to a chest wound and blood loss.

The incident is under investigation.

No other details have been made available.

