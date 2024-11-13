UPDATE: 400 people without power in Midtown and on the Eastside

UPDATE 4:10 p.m.:

The TEP website says only one outage remains, affecting 409 customers.

——————————————

UPDATE 3:30 p.m.:

A TEP spokesperson said crews are responding to a pole damaged near North Swan Road and East Fifth Street.

——————————————

More than 6,000 people are without power in midtown and on Tucson's east side this afternoon.

The outages stretch from East Grant to the north and East 29th to the south; from North Columbus to the west and to South Kolb Road to the east.

The Tucson Electric Power outages map does not offer a reason for the outages.

