TUCSON, Ariz. - More than 4,000 people lost power around 2 p.m. Sunday on the east-side of Tucson.

There are two separate outages affecting Tucson Electric Power customers. The first is from Alvernon to Craycroft and from 16th Street to Golf Links.

The second area affected is from Kolb to Prudence and from Broadway to 29th Street.

The cause for the power outages is unknown at this time but is under investigation by TEP.