More than 300 migrants found near Lukeville, two armed smugglers arrested near Picacho

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A group of 321 migrants were found near Lukeville in early December, and in another encounter near Picacho agents found two armed smugglers, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

Over the weekend of Dec. 3, Ajo station agents saw 321 migrants from five different groups.

Chief Modlin says the migrants arrived from at least 17 different countries.

Large groups of migrants from at least 17 different countries spanning three continents were encountered by Ajo Station agents over this past weekend. In just five groups, 321 were taken into custody near Lukeville, AZ. pic.twitter.com/9nxcRIvhCM — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) December 9, 2022

On Dec. 1, agents foiled a smuggling attempt on I-10 near Picacho.

Seven migrants and two smugglers were arrested, but agents discovered the smugglers were armed.

Casa Grande Station agents foiled a smuggling attempt on I-10 near Picacho, AZ; Tucson Station agents did the same on SR-286 near Sasabe, AZ. Two U.S. citizens and seven migrants were arrested. #GoodWork pic.twitter.com/qJjR2KcENk — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) December 9, 2022