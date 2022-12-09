Watch Now
More than 300 migrants found near Lukeville, two armed smugglers arrested near Picacho

According to Border Chief Modlin, five groups of migrants were taken into custody near Lukeville, Ariz.
FjkPqohX0AA3Arh.jfif
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A group of 321 migrants were found near Lukeville in early December, and in another encounter near Picacho agents found two armed smugglers, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

Over the weekend of Dec. 3, Ajo station agents saw 321 migrants from five different groups.

Chief Modlin says the migrants arrived from at least 17 different countries.

On Dec. 1, agents foiled a smuggling attempt on I-10 near Picacho.

Seven migrants and two smugglers were arrested, but agents discovered the smugglers were armed.

