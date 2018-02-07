More than 2,000 free books distributed through boxes in Cochise County

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. - Since October more than 2,000 free books have been distributed through boxes set up in rural Cochise County.

According to a press release from Cochise County officials, the Free Book Box project has also given local artists the opportunity to showcase their work.

Each box holds around 150 books and was decorated by a Southern Arizona artist or student. The box in Palominas was painted by students at Coronado Elementary School.

The book boxes are in seven locations set up by the Cochise County Library District and they hope to eventually have 10 boxes.

Below is a list of the book box locations:

Double Adobe Elementary School

Dragoon Women's Club

Valley View Community Center in Hereford

Next to McNeal Post Office

Near the Port of Entry in Naco

San Simon Post Office

Mustang Corner Shell Station in Whetstone

The books are free and it's not required to return them. Donations are also accepted.

There is another box planned next to the St. David Post Office. The project is made possible by the Arizona State Library, Archives & Public Records including federal money from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.