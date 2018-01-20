More than 2,000 without power near A Mountain, multiple intersections closed

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - More than 2,000 customers were without power on Tucson's west side near A Mountain Saturday afternoon.

The cause of the outage has been listed as poles or wires down, according to the Tucson Electric Power outage map.

The number of customers without power dropped to less than 300 before 3 p.m.

Power is expected to be restored for remaining customers by 7 p.m.

Tucson Police say the following intersections are closed due to down wires:

Congress and Grande

St. Mary's and Grande

Silverbell and St. Mary's

I-10 and Speedway

Stay with KGUN9 and kgun9.com for updates.