More than 1 million Toyota and Honda cars have been added to the massive Takata Airbag recall.

The latest recalls are part of the biggest automotive recall in U.S. history. Takata's inflators can explode with too much force and send shrapnel flying into the car.

At least 20 people have died worldwide and more than 280 have been hurt.

Officials say cars will continue to be added to the recall list up until 2020.

Click here to see if your car is on the list of recalls.