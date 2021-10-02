More SR 77 paving work to start in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — Paving work on State Route 77 begins Sunday. ADOT will be working on improving a 4-mile stretch of road.

“We will begin overnight paving work on Oracle Road here at Miracle Mile. And we’ll also be paving on Miracle Mile from Oracle to Interstate 10,” said ADOT spokesperson Garin Groff.

It’s the second round of pavement improvement work as part of the two-year $34 million plan to improve SR77.

“The most noticeable improvement will be removing the old worn pavement and replacing it with new, smooth asphalt.”

Most of the work will happen overnight. Lane restrictions are scheduled Sundays through Thursdays between 7 P.M. and 6 A.M.

“One of the key goals of this project is to minimize travel disruptions, that’s why the work will be occurring overnight.”

The project is expected to be completed by the end of December.

