More safety features and technology for new Tucson Fire engines and medic trucks

TUCSON, Ariz. - There will be more safety on the roads for drivers and Tucson firefighters.

The Tucson Fire Department recently received two new fire engines, a ladder truck and nine medic trucks all equipped with new safety features and technology.

The new fire engines have chevrons on the back of the truck to reflect light at night.

The current engines have buzzards that firefighters need to push alerting the driver when backing up to either stop or go.

"We want to make sure that the firefighter who is operating this buzzard has an operating line of sight with the driver," said Tucson Fire Captain Andrew Skaggs.

But to help the blind spots, the new engines have cameras on the back and right side.

"When they are changing lanes or turning that they would be able to have those eyes there," he said.

There are also LED lights on fold down steps, rollover protection airbags, and as each truck turns on then the power cord ejects itself.

Inside there is seat detection making sure everyone is buckled in.

The department's new medic trucks have new suspension and a power load system for its gurney.

"They still get us to the calls but they way they get us to the call is a little bit safer a little bit more comfortable," he said.

The new trucks are not associated with Prop 101 funding and should be on the road in the next two months.

