Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

More forests in Arizona impose fire, smoking restrictions

items.[0].image.alt
Tonto National Forest
Maverick Fire
Posted at 12:07 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 15:07:13-04

Three more national forests in Arizona have imposed campfire and smoking restrictions aimed at preventing human-caused wildfires.

The Coconino, Kaibab and Tonto national forests on Wednesday issued coordinated statements announcing that they were imposing restrictions effective Friday.

The Apache-Sitgreaves and Prescott forests previously put restrictions in place. The Coronado National Forest in southeastern Arizona hasn’t yet issued similar restrictions so far. Also, additional crews and heavy equipment have been assigned to a still-growing wildfire that has burned 8.6 square miles of brush and grass on and near the Prescott forest.

Crews have cleared containment lines around 15% of the fire’s perimeter.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.