More fires reported Monday in Tucson area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire crews have extinguished a house fire near Wilmot and Broadway. First responders were dispatched to the 6300 block of East Malvern Street Monday afternoon, according to the Tucson Fire Department.

The fire started in the attic of a single-story home, but was declared under control by 12:53 p.m. with no injuries reported. The residents living in the home were displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

On the Northside of Tucson, crews from the Northwest Fire District and Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a fire that led to a temporary road closure.

First responders worked to control a fire outside of a home near Tuttle Ave. and Limberlost Drive. According to Northwest Fire District, the fire started in oleanders but didn't go into the home. There was minimal damage to the outdoor patio, but no injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the roadway was temporarily shut down to northbound and southbound traffic on Tuttle and Limberlost. The roadway was reopened by 2:15 p.m. Monday.

KGUN 9 will provide updates as more information becomes available.