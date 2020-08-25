Menu

More Arizona counties could see gyms, nightclubs reopen

Posted at 1:13 PM, Aug 25, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-25 16:13:32-04

PHOENIX (AP) — The fight over whether Phoenix-area gyms, bars and waterparks can reopen could be a moot point by Thursday if Maricopa County’s downward trend in coronavirus cases holds.

Health Services Department Director Dr. Cara Christ said she expects the county will hit levels for “moderate” spread of the virus on that day.

That means the businesses can reopen at reduced capacity without a waiver. Five smaller counties already are rated at “moderate” and other counties besides Maricopa could reach that mark this week. The news comes as the state nears 200,000 confirmed coronavirus cases after officials reported 859 new cases Tuesday.

