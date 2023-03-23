Monster Jam returns to Tucson March 31

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monster Jam, a motorsports experience for the family, returns to the Tucson Arena from March 31 - April 2, 2023.

Champion athletes and their 12,000 pound monster trucks are preparing to perform in Tucson.

The Monster Jam Pit Party on Saturday and Sunday will allow fans to meet the drivers, crews and trucks themselves up close.

Tickets are available on the Monster Jam website.