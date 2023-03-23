Watch Now
Monster Jam returns to Tucson March 31

Monster Jam
Monster Jam returns to the Tucson Arena after a three-year hiatus. The tuck lineup includes: Jailbird driven by Kaylyn Migues, Megalodon driven by Bernard Lyght, Jurassic Attack driven by Dave Olfert, Rockwell Red driven by Travis Mowery, Scooby-Doo driven by Myranda Cozad, Earth Shaker driven by Tristan England, Grave Digger driven by Brandon Vinson, and Extreme Attitude driven by Travis Mowery.
Posted at 12:50 PM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 15:50:24-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monster Jam, a motorsports experience for the family, returns to the Tucson Arena from March 31 - April 2, 2023.

Champion athletes and their 12,000 pound monster trucks are preparing to perform in Tucson.

The Monster Jam Pit Party on Saturday and Sunday will allow fans to meet the drivers, crews and trucks themselves up close.

Tickets are available on the Monster Jam website.

