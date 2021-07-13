Monsoon totals in 2021 so far surpass 2020 total, NWS says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In just 28 days, Tucson has already seen more monsoon rainfall than it did in all of 2020.

According to National Weather Service Tucson, the Tucson airport has recorded 1.64 inches of monsoon rain this year, when the 2020 total stopped at 1.62 inches respectively.

"Monsoon 2021 is off to a nice start at the Tucson airport with the 1.64'' through July 12 being eight-tenths of an inch above normal and ranking as the 17th wettest first 28 days of the monsoon," said NWS Tucson in a tweet.

RELATED: Storm coverage expected to increase

For the latest weather updates, visit KGUN9's weather page.