Monsoon storms put city storm drains to the test

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After an active start to monsoon, storm drains across the city are holding up well.

"We haven't had a monsoon like this since the completion of the Broadway east project," Erica Frazelle, a public information officer with the Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility (TDOT), said.

The project was completed in March of 2020 but the city didn't see much rain last year. Frazelle said the drains are holding up well this in their first active monsoon.

George Dupes has lived in a neighborhood near the project for the past six years.

"Not having any floods, it's great," Dupes said.

That project is one of many that TDOT has been working on to improve flood control. One of the larger projects is by 6th Avenue. They are putting in a large box culvert now.

"It's really an underground storm system project to divert all of this water," Frazelle said.

While these projects help, the storm drains are not able to cover the whole city. TDOT says it's important to turn around and not drown when you see a flooded area.

