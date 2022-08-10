Monsoon cleanup becomes focus of Pima County Department of Transportation

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Living on a remote road in Pima County has its pros and cons. The views are unbeatable, but a strong storm can lead to a number of issues.

"Often times when it rains, the road gets flooded. We have to go in and remove the debris and the silt. Also, vegetation can blow into the roadways," said Pima County Department of Transportation Division Manager, Matt Sierras.

During monsoon, the county's regular maintenance work gets pushed to the side and repairing storm damage becomes the focus.

"It really depends on the severity of the storm, but a lot of maintenance goes into it. We have to put everything else on hold, take care of the hazards and get the roads opened up," said Sierras.

Since monsoon began in June, the department has responded to nearly 200 hazards caused by storms.

"This area is a wash crossing. That's an area that can get really bad depending on the amount of water that flowed through there," said Sierras.

Until a crew can repair a damaged or flooded road, it's better to be safe than sorry.

"When you come across a dip crossing and you see that it is flooded and barricades are up, don't risk it," said Sierras.

As they say...turn around, don't drown!

"As soon as we can we'll get back out there to clean them up and make sure they're safe for travel," said Sierras.

To report storm damage throughout Pima County, visit seeclickfix.com.