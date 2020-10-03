MOCA Tucson displays 'action painting' for community to view outdoors

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson isn't letting visitors in right now, but you can see the latest piece of artwork without having to step inside.

It's called 'Action Painting' and is a multi-layer collage that takes up the front window of the downtown museum.

The artist, Jibade-Khalil Huffman uses vinyl, audio and video to show layers of themes like of violence, racism, police brutality and protest.

The museum says the artist has been working on this piece for about a year.

Interim Director Laura Coplin said "We thought it was really important on top of the digital programming that we were doing to have something physical and in person because you know we are humans we need to be in the world we need to experience art work directly with our senses so this was a really nice way of allowing people to have a direct experience with art work but still making sure everybody is safe."

Visitors can view the piece through September 27.

