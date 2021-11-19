Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona to expand operations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Unlocking the gate that surrounds what used to be El Indio on Tucson's southside, CEO of Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona, Robert Jensen, is looking forward to his non-profit's next step.

“We feed over 100,000 meals a year to about 800 people,” he said.

Volunteers deliver the meals to those requesting them. Once the new kitchen is up and running, he expects to feed as many as four hundred thousand people per year.

“We serve all of Southern Arizona. Typically, most of our folks are elderly. They have some sort of health issue that they're not able to either get out of their house or they're not able to cook and maybe stability issues and maybe health issues," he explained.

Right now, Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona purchases its meals from hospitals and assisted living facilities. Jensen said 98 percent of those meals are funded through donations.

“Some of those facilities are tapped out. They can't make any more meals for us and the need continues to grow in our community,” he said.

With the new building, it will be able to hire staff and even save some money.

“Our quality of food will increase. We'll be able to give our clients food choice which is really critical for them to be able to have some choice in the food that they eat,” he said.

The non-profit doesn't expect to open the kitchen here until May of 2022.

