Mobile home on Fairview heavily damaged over the weekend

Video: Tucson Fire Department. Fire crews responded to a trailer fire on Fairview, according to the Tucson Fire Department.
Posted at 12:23 PM, Oct 26, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fire crews responded to a trailer fire on Fairview, according to the Tucson Fire Department (TFD).

Over the weekend, TFD and Northwest Fire crews extinguished the flames coming from a mobile home but it was heavily damaged.

Nearby property had some exterior damage but no injuries were reported.

