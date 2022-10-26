Mobile home on Fairview heavily damaged over the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fire crews responded to a trailer fire on Fairview, according to the Tucson Fire Department (TFD).

Over the weekend, TFD and Northwest Fire crews extinguished the flames coming from a mobile home but it was heavily damaged.

Nearby property had some exterior damage but no injuries were reported.

TRAILER FIRE 🔥 Over the weekend #TucsonFire crews from Station 8 and Station 20 worked this mobile home fire off of Fairview alongside @NorthwestFire👩‍🚒 Crews were able to contain this fire to a single home, with some exterior damage to an adjacent property. No injuries #autoaid pic.twitter.com/58EAw4RY9h — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) October 26, 2022

