Golder Ranch Fire crews battled a fire that engulfed a mobile home in Catalina, north of Oro Valley, Thursday morning.

According to a social media post, crews showed up to the fire near North Bowman Road and East Wilds Road, at around 2 a.m.

The mobile home was in a state of collapse when they arrived. The fire also spread to a nearby shed, the post said. Firefighters worked quickly to contain the flames.

No injuries were reported, the post said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.