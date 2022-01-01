Mobile home fire displaces family of 8

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A family of eight are displaced after a mobile home fire in Tucson, Northwest Fire District says.
Crews responded to the area of Ruthrauff Road and La Cholla Boulevard for a single-family mobile home fire at around 2 a.m.
Nearby structures were evacuated for safety precautions, fire officials say. There were no injuries reported in the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Family of eight displaced, CAP responded to assist. No injuries reported & cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/PYFZlADIni
