Mobile home fire displaces family of 8

Northwest Fire District/Twitter
Posted at 12:32 PM, Jan 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-01 14:32:17-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A family of eight are displaced after a mobile home fire in Tucson, Northwest Fire District says.

Crews responded to the area of Ruthrauff Road and La Cholla Boulevard for a single-family mobile home fire at around 2 a.m.

Nearby structures were evacuated for safety precautions, fire officials say. There were no injuries reported in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

