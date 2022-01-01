Mobile home fire displaces family of 8

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A family of eight are displaced after a mobile home fire in Tucson, Northwest Fire District says.

Crews responded to the area of Ruthrauff Road and La Cholla Boulevard for a single-family mobile home fire at around 2 a.m.

Nearby structures were evacuated for safety precautions, fire officials say. There were no injuries reported in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

