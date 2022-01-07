Mobile food bank launches in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A simple round of groceries is too often taken for granted, but not by those who picked up food at Interfaith Community Services (ICS) this Thursday.

"Everybody is tight. I'm retired. Retirement doesn't cover everything, said Michelle Muller.

Muller was one of around 60 people that got help from ICS.

"This is a huge benefit. Groceries are necessary," said Muller.

More people have access to healthy groceries, thanks to ICS' new mobile food bank. It's a first-of-its-kind in Southern Arizona.

"It's a specialized truck that allows us to have refrigerated food, like dairy and produce. In addition to frozen food, like frozen meats," said Interfaith Community Services Director of Outreach and Partnership, Tim Kromer.

The truck also has plenty of space for classic dry and canned goods.

"We're able to give them a full array of food, so they can get a lot more than the kinds of foods that they might be able to get at a typical food bank," said Kromer.

ICS plans to take their mobile bank to parts of Tucson that are chronically under served.

"Being in neighborhoods where people live, to get the food right where they live, is something that is desperately need in our community," said Kromer.

Last year, ICS fed 43,000 families and could accomplish more in 2022.

"There's so much. I can share them with my neighbor across the street that can't get out. We enjoy that," said Muller.

To learn when and where the mobile food bank is headed next, click here.

----

