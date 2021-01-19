MLK town hall on race in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — Short of a march, which couldn't happen this year because of the pandemic, one group is having a discussion.

'RAW' or 'Respect All Ways' said its workshop involves different people to speak about their experiences, the goal: more empathy.

"No matter who you are, you have some kind of experience where who you are is not good enough for the situation that you're in and so that makes it even more important for us to come together and really understand people."

Co-founder of RAW, Katie Sabel, said it matters that their group is diverse.

"It's not forgetting who you are or what your culture is, it's understanding that we all come from different places and different cultures and trying to understand those things so that we can move forward and progress."

On a day of service to remember the Reverend, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's message, Sabel said 'RAW' hopes the virtual town hall will break down walls.

"If we could just take time to listen to why we think the way we think, maybe we would have some kind of unity or meeting in the middle."

She acknowledges that she, a white woman, speaking on behalf of a group co-founded by a black man has it's own impact.

"There is that stigma at times and so if you can go out there and help with that, then we have multiple faces and the reality is that we may be heard even more."

The group says it hopes to turn their conversation into meaningful action in the community this year.