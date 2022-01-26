Missing, vulnerable adult Ruel Hardy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's Department is currently searching for a vulnerable missing adult, Ruel Hardy age 76 was last seen wearing a Tan jacket and dark jeans at the 100 block of East La Espina in Green Valley. At approximately 8:00 am.
Ruel Hardy is described as 5’4”, 140 pounds, with green eyes and gray hair.
Vulnerable Missing Adult https://t.co/VX47o7kPAX pic.twitter.com/TtGZ9Tlisz— Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) January 26, 2022
Anyone with information on the location of Ruel Hardy is urged to call 9-1-1
