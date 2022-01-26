Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Missing, vulnerable adult Ruel Hardy

items.[0].image.alt
PCSD 
Ruel Hardy
Posted at 8:53 PM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 22:55:09-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's Department is currently searching for a vulnerable missing adult, Ruel Hardy age 76 was last seen wearing a Tan jacket and dark jeans at the 100 block of East La Espina in Green Valley. At approximately 8:00 am.

Ruel Hardy is described as 5’4”, 140 pounds, with green eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information on the location of Ruel Hardy is urged to call 9-1-1

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!