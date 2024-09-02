Missing vulnerable adult located safe, says PCSD

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — UPDATE: Jan Perry has been located safe, according to PCSD.

——

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is in search of a missing vulnerable adult.

Jan Perry, a 69-year-old man, was last seen walking north from the 5800 block of North Vista Valverde in the Catalina Foothills on Sunday, Sept. 1 around 6:20 p.m. North Vista Valverde is located east of North Campbell Avenue near La Paloma Estates.

Perry is described as 6'1" and about 170 lbs. He has gray hair, blue eyes and was wearing a white shirt, brown vest, khaki pants sandals at the time he was last seen, according to PCSD.

If you have any information on Perry's location, PCSD asks that you call 911.