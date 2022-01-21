Watch
Help needed in locating missing, vulnerable adult

Tucson Police Department
Posted at 1:34 AM, Jan 21, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Police Department needs the community's help in finding a missing, vulnerable adult.

TPD says 63-year-old Michael McKenzie was last seen at 7:45 p.m. Thursday night in the area of E. 17th St. and South 6th Avenue.

McKenzie was last seen wearing an unknown top and black Adidas pants.

He stands to be 5'11" and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.

